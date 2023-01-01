$59,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited w/ Apple Carplay, Nav, Leather Heated Seat
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$59,590
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9557641
- Stock #: V-73042
- VIN: 1FMJU2AT8LEA87033
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,774 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Wireless Charging Pad, 4WD, 12 Speakers, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20” Premium Dark Tarnished Painted. Black 2020 Ford Expedition 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4D Sport Utility Limited 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.