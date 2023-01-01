Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Expedition

88,774 KM

Details Description

$59,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Expedition

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited w/ Apple Carplay, Nav, Leather Heated Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited w/ Apple Carplay, Nav, Leather Heated Seat

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9557641
  2. 9557641
  3. 9557641
  4. 9557641
  5. 9557641
  6. 9557641
  7. 9557641
  8. 9557641
  9. 9557641
  10. 9557641
  11. 9557641
  12. 9557641
  13. 9557641
  14. 9557641
  15. 9557641
  16. 9557641
  17. 9557641
  18. 9557641
  19. 9557641
  20. 9557641
  21. 9557641
  22. 9557641
  23. 9557641
  24. 9557641
  25. 9557641
  26. 9557641
  27. 9557641
  28. 9557641
  29. 9557641
  30. 9557641
  31. 9557641
  32. 9557641
  33. 9557641
  34. 9557641
  35. 9557641
  36. 9557641
  37. 9557641
Contact Seller

$59,590

+ taxes & licensing

88,774KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557641
  • Stock #: V-73042
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT8LEA87033

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,774 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Wireless Charging Pad, 4WD, 12 Speakers, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20” Premium Dark Tarnished Painted. Black 2020 Ford Expedition 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4D Sport Utility Limited 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2018 Ford Explorer X...
 81,528 KM
$36,780 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer S...
 34,012 KM
$58,780 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 80,052 KM
$31,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory