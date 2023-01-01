2020 Ford Expedition

$59,590 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557641

9557641 Stock #: V-73042

V-73042 VIN: 1FMJU2AT8LEA87033

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 88,774 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.