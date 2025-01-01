Menu
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **FACTORY COMMAND START **HIGH END BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM **PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS **HEATED SEATS VIN: 1FTEW1E42LFB93131 Mileage: 103,066 KM Color: Blue Jeans Metallic with Black Leather Interior Condition: Excellent Condition Loaded, Comfortable, and Powerful Vehicle Overview Step into strength, style, and innovation with this 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Known for its legendary durability and premium comfort, this F-150 Lariat delivers the perfect combination of work-ready toughness and luxury refinement. Finished in Blue Jeans Metallic with a premium black leather interior, this truck offers incredible performance, advanced technology, and outstanding towing capabilities making it the perfect companion whether youre hauling, adventuring, or commuting daily. With just 103,066 KM, this mint-condition Lariat has plenty of life left and is priced to sell. Key Features of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat Performance & Capability 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine 10-Speed Automatic Transmission 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Exceptional Towing & Payload Capacity Electronic Locking Rear Differential Drive Modes: Normal, Tow/Haul, Snow/Wet, Eco, Sport Exterior Highlights Blue Jeans Metallic Finish Chrome Grille & Accents LED Headlights & Taillights Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights Power Folding Side Mirrors with Heating 18-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels Remote Tailgate Release Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Black Leather Seating Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals Ambient Interior Lighting Remote Start System & Push-Button Start Technology & Infotainment SYNC® 3 Infotainment System 8-inch Touchscreen with Navigation Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration Bluetooth® Connectivity Premium B&O® Sound System USB Ports & 110V/400W Power Outlet FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Safety & Driver Assistance Rearview Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert Lane-Keeping System Adaptive Cruise Control Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control® Multiple Airbags & Safety Canopy® System Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in providing high-quality trucks, SUVs, and cars with flexible in-house financing options for all credit situations in Saskatchewan. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our financing team is here to help you drive away in the vehicle you deserve. We proudly offer quick approvals, affordable payment plans, and a wide selection of used vehicles to suit every lifestyle. Test Drive the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat Today Dont miss out on this 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat a premium pickup truck thats as capable as it is comfortable. With 103,066 KM, Blue Jeans Metallic paint, and loaded with luxury features, its ready for its next adventure. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and discover our in-house financing options available for all credit types in Saskatchewan.

Details Description Features

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic (N1)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Spare Tire
Power Retractable Running Boards

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

