$44,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic (N1)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3361
- Mileage 103,066 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**HIGH END BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM
**PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS
**HEATED SEATS
VIN: 1FTEW1E42LFB93131
Mileage: 103,066 KM
Color: Blue Jeans Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Excellent Condition Loaded, Comfortable, and Powerful
Vehicle Overview
Step into strength, style, and innovation with this 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Known for its legendary durability and premium comfort, this F-150 Lariat delivers the perfect combination of work-ready toughness and luxury refinement.
Finished in Blue Jeans Metallic with a premium black leather interior, this truck offers incredible performance, advanced technology, and outstanding towing capabilities making it the perfect companion whether you're hauling, adventuring, or commuting daily.
With just 103,066 KM, this mint-condition Lariat has plenty of life left and is priced to sell.
Key Features of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat
Performance & Capability
3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Exceptional Towing & Payload Capacity
Electronic Locking Rear Differential
Drive Modes: Normal, Tow/Haul, Snow/Wet, Eco, Sport
Exterior Highlights
Blue Jeans Metallic Finish
Chrome Grille & Accents
LED Headlights & Taillights
Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights
Power Folding Side Mirrors with Heating
18-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
Remote Tailgate Release
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
10-Way Power Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Power Adjustable Pedals
Ambient Interior Lighting
Remote Start System & Push-Button Start
Technology & Infotainment
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8-inch Touchscreen with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Integration
Bluetooth® Connectivity
Premium B&O® Sound System
USB Ports & 110V/400W Power Outlet
FordPass" Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control®
Multiple Airbags & Safety Canopy® System
Test Drive the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat Today
Don't miss out on this 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat a premium pickup truck that's as capable as it is comfortable. With 103,066 KM, Blue Jeans Metallic paint, and loaded with luxury features, it's ready for its next adventure.
