2020 Honda Civic

36,035 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

306-801-7772

Sport W/ Honda Sensing, CarPlay, Sunroof, Cam

Location

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,035KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9344002
  • Stock #: 15876
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F86LH017560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15876
  • Mileage 36,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Aluminum-trimmed sport pedals
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Starter
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback
Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay &  Android Auto
Black Combi Seats (Leatherette/Fabric)
Driver’s Seat w/ 8-way Power Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

