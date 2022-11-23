2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9344002

9344002 Stock #: 15876

15876 VIN: 2HGFC2F86LH017560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,035 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual-zone automatic climate control Aluminum-trimmed sport pedals Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback Additional Features Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters AUTO HIGH BEAM USB device connector Road Departure Mitigation Walk-away door lock Honda Sensing Technologies Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start Honda LaneWatch Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Black Combi Seats (Leatherette/Fabric) Driver’s Seat w/ 8-way Power Adjustment

