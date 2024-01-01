$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2020 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
71,235KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H85LB502374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,235 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2020HondaOdysseyTOURING71,235 KM
JUST ARRIVED
FRESH SASK SAFETY
FULLY LOADED TOURING
REAR ENTERTAINMENT
Experience the pinnacle of family travel with the 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring, now available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. This top-tier minivan offers a blend of comfort, technology, and versatility, making it an ideal choice for families on the go. The Odyssey Touring features a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, providing both efficiency and ample power for all your adventures.
Inside, the cabin is a haven of luxury and practicality, equipped with leather-trimmed seats, an advanced rear-seat entertainment system, and the innovative HondaVac built-in vacuum cleaner, perfect for quick cleanups. Cutting-edge technology ensures connectivity and safety, including Honda's Satellite-Linked Navigation System, multi-angle rearview camera, and the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of safety features such as collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.
With spacious seating for up to eight passengers and configurable seating arrangements, the Odyssey Touring adapts to every familys needs, whether its carpooling or hauling cargo. At North Point Auto Sales, we provide customizable financing options, including in-house financing, to accommodate your financial needs and make your vehicle purchase as convenient as possible. Stop by in Saskatoon to see why the 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring is the ultimate family vehicle. #HondaOdysseyTouring #FamilyMinivan #NorthPointAutoSales #SaskatoonCars
STOCK # PT2463
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2020 Honda Odyssey