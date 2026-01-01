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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Regularly Maintained - SK Vehicle - Top-of-the-Line Trim!</span><span><br></span><span><br>This <b>2020 Kia Sorento SX</b> is a well-equipped seven-passenger SUV that brings together style, comfort, and confidence in one versatile package. Powered by a strong 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and backed by all-wheel drive, it is ready for Saskatchewan roads in every season. With 97,847 kilometers, regular maintenance, and local history, it has been cared for and is ready for its next owner. The Everlasting Grey exterior pairs beautifully with the black premium leather interior, giving it a clean and upscale look inside and out. Inside, the Sorento delivers true comfort for the whole family with heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Longer drives feel even better with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and the Harman Kardon premium sound system. Safety and convenience are also front and center thanks to advanced smart cruise control, a 360-degree surround view camera, parking sensors, blind spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. A panoramic moonroof, smart power liftgate, power-folding heated mirrors, and smart key with push-button start add the kind of features that make every day easier and more enjoyable. If you are looking for a refined, capable, and family-friendly SUV with premium features throughout, this Sorento SX is a standout choice at Saskatoon Auto Connection.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 7-Passenger Seating<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated 2nd-Row Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Advanced Smart Cruise Control<br>- Wireless Phone Charger<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Navigation<br>- Panoramic Moonroof<br>- Harman Kardon Premium Sound System<br>- 360-Degree Surround View Camera<br>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Lane Keeping Assist System<br>- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>- Driver Attention Alert System<br>- Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>- Smart High Beam Assist<br>- Smart Power Liftgate<br>- Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- Supervision LCD/TFT Instrument Cluster<br>- UVO Intelligence Connected Car Services<br>- Integrated Rear Door Sunshades<br>- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Drivers Seat Memory<br>- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- LED Interior Lighting<br>- LED Dynamic Adaptive Headlights<br>- LED Fog Lights<br>- LED Taillights<br>- 19-Inch Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels<br>- 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Everlasting Grey<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Premium Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kia-Sorento-2020-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kia-Sorento-2020-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2020 Kia Sorento

97,847 KM

Details Description Features

$23,396

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sorento

SX - AWD - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - SMART CRUISE - SK SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14094357

2020 Kia Sorento

SX - AWD - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - SMART CRUISE - SK SUV

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14094357
  2. 14094357
  3. 14094357
  4. 14094357
  5. 14094357
  6. 14094357
  7. 14094357
Contact Seller

$23,396

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,847KM
VIN 5XYPKDA51LG621644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 621644
  • Mileage 97,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

Regularly Maintained - SK Vehicle - Top-of-the-Line Trim!

This 2020 Kia Sorento SX is a well-equipped seven-passenger SUV that brings together style, comfort, and confidence in one versatile package. Powered by a strong 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and backed by all-wheel drive, it is ready for Saskatchewan roads in every season. With 97,847 kilometers, regular maintenance, and local history, it has been cared for and is ready for its next owner. The Everlasting Grey exterior pairs beautifully with the black premium leather interior, giving it a clean and upscale look inside and out. Inside, the Sorento delivers true comfort for the whole family with heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Longer drives feel even better with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and the Harman Kardon premium sound system. Safety and convenience are also front and center thanks to advanced smart cruise control, a 360-degree surround view camera, parking sensors, blind spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. A panoramic moonroof, smart power liftgate, power-folding heated mirrors, and smart key with push-button start add the kind of features that make every day easier and more enjoyable. If you are looking for a refined, capable, and family-friendly SUV with premium features throughout, this Sorento SX is a standout choice at Saskatoon Auto Connection.

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Driver Attention Alert System
- Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Smart High Beam Assist
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Supervision LCD/TFT Instrument Cluster
- UVO Intelligence Connected Car Services
- Integrated Rear Door Sunshades
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Seat Memory
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Dynamic Adaptive Headlights
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Taillights
- 19-Inch Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels
- 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Everlasting Grey
Interior Colour: Black Premium Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kia-Sorento-2020-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$23,396

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2020 Kia Sorento