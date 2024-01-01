$32,713+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS - HUD - BOSE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS - HUD - BOSE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,713
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,171KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2L1726240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 726240
- Mileage 80,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Under Mazda's 5-Year / Unlimited Mileage Powertrain Warranty Coverage
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/ Sunshade
Leather Upholstery
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
6-Way Power Passenger's Seat
Remote-Folding Rear Seats
7" Colour Touchscreen Display w/ Mazda Connect
10-Speaker Premium Bose Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satelite Radio, Traffic Plus & Travel Link
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary Audio Input
USB Ports (x4)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Metal Wood Painted Dash Strip Panel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power-Folding Door Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Advanced Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate w/ Programmable Adjustable Height
LED Automatic Headlights w/ Daytime Running Lights
LED Front & Rear Signature Lighting
LED Fog Lights
LED Rear Combination Lights
Heated Door Mirrors
19" Silver Metallic Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation System
Windshield-Projected Colour Active Driving Display (ADD)
Rearview Camera
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/ Stop & Go Function
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Smart Brake Support (SBS)
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Front Obstruction Warning (FOW)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS)
Automatic Headlight Levelling
Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS)
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Front Wiper De-Icer
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
HomeLink Wireless Control System
Drive Selection Switch
Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics w/ G-Vectoring Control Plus
Performance Features:
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L Skyactiv-G DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
187hp/ 186lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Skyactiv-Drive Automatic Transmission w/ Manual-Shift Mode
Fuel Rating:
36MPG on Highway
29MPG in City
31MPG Combined
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$32,713
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2020 Mazda CX-5