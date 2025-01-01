Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **REMOTE POWER LIFT GATE **PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR **NAVIGATION SYSTEM **PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKERS **Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility VIN: JM3KFBDM2L0763231 Mileage: 47,923 KM Color: Soul Red Crystal Metallic with Black Leather Interior Condition: Mint condition, low kilometres, Vehicle Overview Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With under 50,000 KM, this SUV is in excellent condition and offers premium comfort, advanced safety, and head-turning style. Known for its reliability and refined driving dynamics, the Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers. Key Features of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Engine & Performance 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode & Sport Mode All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Impressive fuel efficiency Exterior Features Soul Red Crystal Metallic Finish 19-inch Alloy Wheels Power Rear Liftgate LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Folding Side Mirrors Interior & Comfort Premium Black Leather Upholstery Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Memory Function Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Power Moonroof Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Technology & Infotainment Mazda Connect Infotainment with 8-inch Display Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility Premium Bose 10-Speaker Sound System Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity USB Inputs & Auxiliary Port Safety & Driver Assistance 360° View Monitor & Rearview Camera Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist Smart Brake Support (Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking) Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Traction Control & Stability Control Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan get into their dream vehicles. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will work with you to secure an affordable loan. We make auto financing simple, fast, and stress-free, so you can drive away in your 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring today. Easy approval process for all credit types Wide selection of quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs Trusted dealership serving Saskatoon and surrounding areas Book a Test Drive Today Dont miss the chance to own this low-kilometre 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD in stunning Soul Red Crystal Metallic. Fully loaded, luxurious, and ready for the road this SUV wont last long!

2020 Mazda CX-5

47,923 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

13141171

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,923KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2L0763231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic (46V)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3346
  • Mileage 47,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**REMOTE POWER LIFT GATE
**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR
**NAVIGATION SYSTEM
**PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKERS
**Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
VIN: JM3KFBDM2L0763231
Mileage: 47,923 KM
Color: Soul Red Crystal Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Mint condition, low kilometres,

Vehicle Overview

Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With under 50,000 KM, this SUV is in excellent condition and offers premium comfort, advanced safety, and head-turning style. Known for its reliability and refined driving dynamics, the Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers.

Key Features of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

Engine & Performance

2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine

6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode & Sport Mode

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Impressive fuel efficiency

Exterior Features

Soul Red Crystal Metallic Finish

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Power Rear Liftgate

LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights

Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Power Folding Side Mirrors

Interior & Comfort

Premium Black Leather Upholstery

Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Memory Function

Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Power Moonroof

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Technology & Infotainment

Mazda Connect Infotainment with 8-inch Display

Navigation System

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Premium Bose 10-Speaker Sound System

Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity

USB Inputs & Auxiliary Port

Safety & Driver Assistance

360° View Monitor & Rearview Camera

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring

Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist

Smart Brake Support (Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking)

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Traction Control & Stability Control

Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?

At Platinum Auto Sport, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan get into their dream vehicles. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will work with you to secure an affordable loan. We make auto financing simple, fast, and stress-free, so you can drive away in your 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring today.

Easy approval process for all credit types

Wide selection of quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs

Trusted dealership serving Saskatoon and surrounding areas

Book a Test Drive Today

Don't miss the chance to own this low-kilometre 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD in stunning Soul Red Crystal Metallic. Fully loaded, luxurious, and ready for the road this SUV won't last long!

Call Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today or apply online for fast in-house financing and drive away with confidence!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2020 Mazda CX-5