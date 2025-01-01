$33,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic (46V)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3346
- Mileage 47,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**REMOTE POWER LIFT GATE
**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR
**NAVIGATION SYSTEM
**PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKERS
**Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
VIN: JM3KFBDM2L0763231
Mileage: 47,923 KM
Color: Soul Red Crystal Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Mint condition, low kilometres,
Vehicle Overview
Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With under 50,000 KM, this SUV is in excellent condition and offers premium comfort, advanced safety, and head-turning style. Known for its reliability and refined driving dynamics, the Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers.
Key Features of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
Engine & Performance
2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode & Sport Mode
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Impressive fuel efficiency
Exterior Features
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Finish
19-inch Alloy Wheels
Power Rear Liftgate
LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Interior & Comfort
Premium Black Leather Upholstery
Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Memory Function
Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Power Moonroof
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Technology & Infotainment
Mazda Connect Infotainment with 8-inch Display
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Premium Bose 10-Speaker Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
USB Inputs & Auxiliary Port
Safety & Driver Assistance
360° View Monitor & Rearview Camera
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist
Smart Brake Support (Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking)
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Traction Control & Stability Control
Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan get into their dream vehicles. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will work with you to secure an affordable loan. We make auto financing simple, fast, and stress-free, so you can drive away in your 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring today.
Easy approval process for all credit types
Wide selection of quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs
Trusted dealership serving Saskatoon and surrounding areas
Book a Test Drive Today
Don't miss the chance to own this low-kilometre 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD in stunning Soul Red Crystal Metallic. Fully loaded, luxurious, and ready for the road this SUV won't last long!
Call Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today or apply online for fast in-house financing and drive away with confidence!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
