2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
140,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 140,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 14 000 LBS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD
50 GALLON FUEL TANK
115V AUXILIARY FRONT POWER OUTLET -inc: 400W Inverter
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater GVWR: 12 300 lbs Current Generation Engine Controlle...
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power-Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Folding Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps
CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Surround Matte Black Mesh w/Chrome Grille Bright Front Bumper
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Steel Argent GVWR: 14 000 lbs Rear Wheelhou...
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Urethane Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Upgraded Door Trim Panels Premium Power Black Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Trailer Reverse Guidance Gloss Black Billets ...
TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Window Defroster For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2020 RAM 3500