2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9551239
- Stock #: TP8920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Promaster 2500
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
DRIVER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SEAT
PASSENGER DOUBLE SEAT -inc: Included w/the independent driver's seat is a passenger seat w/a middle seat attached
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Mat
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
CARGO PARTITION -inc: Delete Inside Rear View Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
