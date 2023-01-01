Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM Cargo Van

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 9551239
  2. 9551239
  3. 9551239
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9551239
  • Stock #: TP8920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Promaster 2500

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
DRIVER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SEAT
PASSENGER DOUBLE SEAT -inc: Included w/the independent driver's seat is a passenger seat w/a middle seat attached
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Mat
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
CARGO PARTITION -inc: Delete Inside Rear View Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 32,353 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler Pacifi...
 72,746 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul Base
 100,673 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory