$38,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT
Location
Greenlight Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,997
+ taxes & licensing
137,506KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYDED9MZ407362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 137,506 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Greenlight Truck & Auto
2020 Ford F-250 XLT FX4 87,116 KM $49,997 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 147" 22INCH WHEELS! 165,241 KM $29,997 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 Limited LIFTED 6 INCH !20 INCH WHEELS !!! 170,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Greenlight Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Greenlight Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,997
+ taxes & licensing
Greenlight Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500