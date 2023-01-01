Menu
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinders engine and Continuous Variable (CVT). The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more.

2021 Chevrolet Spark

79,455 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Back-up camera, Cruise Control

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Back-up camera, Cruise Control

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA4MC732395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,455 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinders engine and Continuous Variable (CVT). The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2021 Chevrolet Spark