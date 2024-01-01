Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Ford F-150

119,747 KM

Details Features

$36,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1716573923
  2. 1716573923
  3. 1716573923
  4. 1716573923
  5. 1716573923
  6. 1716573923
  7. 1716573923
  8. 1716573923
  9. 1716573923
  10. 1716573923
  11. 1716573923
  12. 1716573923
  13. 1716573923
  14. 1716573923
  15. 1716573923
  16. 1716573923
  17. 1716573923
  18. 1716573923
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,747KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E80MKD74714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 119,747 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Limited 137,000 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 107,215 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150