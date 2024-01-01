Menu
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is for sale today. <br> <br>With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,485 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rangers trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXMLD39627 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXMLD39627</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$205.90</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2021 Ford Ranger