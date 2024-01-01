$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTER4FHXMLD39627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP249
- Mileage 116,485 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection!
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,485 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXMLD39627.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $205.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,485 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXMLD39627.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $205.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2017 Buick Enclave - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 127,052 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Aluminum Wheels 153,313 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline - Navigation 126,421 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2021 Ford Ranger