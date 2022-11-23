Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

95,788 KM

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
LX - AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera

LX - AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

95,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Kia Sportage LX - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sportage LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, AWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Sportage LX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia LX Sportage 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection

