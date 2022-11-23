$33,400+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
LX - AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9373654
- Stock #: 4876A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Kia Sportage LX - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sportage LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, AWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Sportage LX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia LX Sportage 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic.
Vehicle Features
