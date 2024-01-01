2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heated Front Seats<br>Premium Black Fabric-Appointed Seats<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Colour Multi-Information Display<br>8 Smartphone Link Display Audio<br>6-Speaker Audio System<br>Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatibility<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Cellular Phone Interface<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>USB Inputs (x2)<br>12V Accessory Outlets (x2)<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel<br>Automatic Climate Control<br>Air Conditioning<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Side-View Mirrors<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>LED Automatic Headlamps<br>LED Daytime Running Lamps<br>LED Front Fog Lamps<br>LED Rear Combination Lamps<br>Heated Side-View Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Lamps<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>16 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Blind Spot Warning (BSW)<br>Rearview Camera<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)<br>Drive Mode Selector<br>Cruise Control<br>Eco Mode Indicator<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Active Stability Control (ASC) & Traction Control Logic (TCL)<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>4-Wheel Control (4x4)<br>2.4L DOHC MIVEC - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>168hp/ 167lb-ft. Torque<br>CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

39,991 KM

Details Description

$29,351

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - 4x4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - 4x4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11053181
  2. 11053181
  3. 11053181
  4. 11053181
  5. 11053181
  6. 11053181
  7. 11053181
  8. 11053181
  9. 11053181
  10. 11053181
  11. 11053181
  12. 11053181
  13. 11053181
  14. 11053181
  15. 11053181
  16. 11053181
  17. 11053181
  18. 11053181
  19. 11053181
  20. 11053181
  21. 11053181
  22. 11053181
  23. 11053181
  24. 11053181
Contact Seller

$29,351

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,991KM
Used
VIN JA4AJVAW1MU605171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 605171
  • Mileage 39,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats
Premium Black Fabric-Appointed Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Colour Multi-Information Display
8" Smartphone Link Display Audio
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth Hands-Free Cellular Phone Interface
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Inputs (x2)
12V Accessory Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Automatic Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side-View Mirrors


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
LED Automatic Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
LED Front Fog Lamps
LED Rear Combination Lamps
Heated Side-View Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
16" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Drive Mode Selector
Cruise Control
Eco Mode Indicator
Hill Start Assist
Active Stability Control (ASC) & Traction Control Logic (TCL)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

4-Wheel Control (4x4)
2.4L DOHC MIVEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
168hp/ 167lb-ft. Torque
CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Toyota Corolla SE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ACCIDENT FREE 75,424 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Limited - 4x4 - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Expedition Limited - 4x4 - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE 161,257 KM $33,002 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Jeep Cherokee North - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE 106,741 KM $24,805 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,351

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR