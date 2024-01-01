$29,351+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - 4x4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - 4x4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,351
+ taxes & licensing
39,991KM
Used
VIN JA4AJVAW1MU605171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 605171
- Mileage 39,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
Premium Black Fabric-Appointed Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Colour Multi-Information Display
8" Smartphone Link Display Audio
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth Hands-Free Cellular Phone Interface
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Inputs (x2)
12V Accessory Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Automatic Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side-View Mirrors
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
LED Automatic Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
LED Front Fog Lamps
LED Rear Combination Lamps
Heated Side-View Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
16" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Drive Mode Selector
Cruise Control
Eco Mode Indicator
Hill Start Assist
Active Stability Control (ASC) & Traction Control Logic (TCL)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
4-Wheel Control (4x4)
2.4L DOHC MIVEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
168hp/ 167lb-ft. Torque
CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Mitsubishi RVR