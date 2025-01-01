Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model 3

62,610 KM

Details Features

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13162516

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,610KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF848666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GL6151
  • Mileage 62,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 113,192 KM $25,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT 134,810 KM $44,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab 4X4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab 4X4 107,838 KM $27,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2021 Tesla Model 3