Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Elantra

107,215 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12112997

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737491845
  2. 1737491844
  3. 1737491844
  4. 1737491844
  5. 1737491845
  6. 1737491844
  7. 1737491844
  8. 1737491844
  9. 1737491844
  10. 1737491844
  11. 1737491844
  12. 1737491844
  13. 1737491845
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,215KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU363632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 107,215 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 112,971 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 108,306 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra