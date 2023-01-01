Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

49,000 KM

Details Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1700183231
  2. 1700183231
  3. 1700183231
  4. 1700183231
  5. 1700183231
  6. 1700183231
  7. 1700183231
  8. 1700183231
  9. 1700183231
  10. 1700183231
  11. 1700183231
  12. 1700183231
Contact Seller

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,000KM
Used
VIN JA4AJUAU2NU601141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 132,999 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Expedition for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford Expedition 150,964 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 137,237 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi RVR