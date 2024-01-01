2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT2NG275795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

