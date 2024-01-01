$42,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
33,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 33,714 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFD)
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger HEMI Badge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 33,714 KM $42,000 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 67,360 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 20,146 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 RAM 1500 Classic