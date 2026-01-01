$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
SXT PLUS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
35,165KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJAG3PC612988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 35,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Durango SXT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
DESTROYER GREY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SHIFT INSERT
3RD ROW SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat 3rd Row Power Folding Headrest 3rd Row Seat 7-Passenger Seating
SXT BLACKTOP GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Body-Colour Lower Fascia Body-Colour Sill Moulding Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Wheel Lip Moulding Gloss Black Badges Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS ...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control 180-Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK SXT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
