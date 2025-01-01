$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - CONVENIENCE PKG - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,668KM
VIN 3FMCR9B63PRE17840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E17840
- Mileage 6,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Under Ford's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Convenience Package!
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Lane-Keeping & Departure System
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatic High Beams
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Intelligent Access
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Class II Trailer Tow Package
- 18-Inch Black-Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels
- 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Carbonized Grey
Interior Colour: Ebony Black Cloth
Vehicle Specifications: https://driving.ca/ford/bronco-sport/2023/big-bend-4wd/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
