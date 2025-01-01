2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
<div><b><span>Under Fords 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage</span><span><br></span></b><span><br></span><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- <b>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</b><br></span><span>- <b>8.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!</b><br></span><span>- <b>Convenience Package!</b><br></span><span>- Heated Seats<br></span><span>- Remote Start<br></span><span>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br></span><span>- Wireless Charging Pad<br></span><span>- Rear Parking Sensors<br></span><span>- Rearview Camera<br></span><span>- Lane-Keeping & Departure System<br></span><span>- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)<br></span><span>- Cross-Traffic Alert<br></span><span>- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking<br></span><span>- Automatic High Beams<br></span><span>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br></span><span>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br></span><span>- Intelligent Access<br></span><span>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br></span><span>- Class II Trailer Tow Package<br></span><span>- 18-Inch Black-Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels<br></span><span>- 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder Engine<br></span><span><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Carbonized Grey<br></span><span><b>Interior Colour:</b> Ebony Black Cloth<br></span><span><br><b>Vehicle Specifications:</b> </span><a href=https://driving.ca/ford/bronco-sport/2023/big-bend-4wd/ target=_blank><span>https://driving.ca/ford/bronco-sport/2023/big-bend-4wd/</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

6,668 KM

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend - CONVENIENCE PKG - CARPLAY

12277320

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend - CONVENIENCE PKG - CARPLAY

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,668KM
VIN 3FMCR9B63PRE17840

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E17840
  • Mileage 6,668 KM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

