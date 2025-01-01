$39,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,619KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG2PG594992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 23,619 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2023 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 23,619 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 29,123 KM $43,997 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia SLE 184,117 KM $12,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2023 RAM 1500 Classic