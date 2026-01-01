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2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2RS191571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,263 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 (140
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Red Pearl
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out ...
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Auto-Dimming ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180-Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi ...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1 Year Subscription (Registration Requ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
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1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2024 RAM 1500 Classic