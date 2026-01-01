Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 (140

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

26,263 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
14026026

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
26,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2RS191571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,263 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 (140

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Red Pearl
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out ...
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Auto-Dimming ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180-Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi ...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1 Year Subscription (Registration Requ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2024 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2024 RAM 2500 Big Horn 2,001 KM $73,429 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 85,040 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster TRADESMAN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2025 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster TRADESMAN 28,261 KM $58,873 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2024 RAM 1500 Classic