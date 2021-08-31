Menu
New and Used Jeep Wrangler for Sale in Saskatoon, SK

Showing 1-31 of 31
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport - 4x4, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Hitch, for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport - 4x4, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Hitch,
$23,400
+ tax & lic
225,912KM
Black
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara- 4WD, Accident Free, Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara- 4WD, Accident Free, Bluetooth
$17,800
+ tax & lic
273,561KM
True Blue Pearl
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon
$56,800
+ tax & lic
29,277KM
Billet Metallic
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$58,535
+ tax & lic
24KM
Sarge Green
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S
$47,000
+ tax & lic
12KM
Black
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Willys
$51,485
+ tax & lic
12KM
Gecko Pearl
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$57,660
+ tax & lic
CALL
Sting-Gray Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - 4x4, Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation, for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - 4x4, Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation,
$36,400
+ tax & lic
103,579KM
Bright White Clearcoat
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$58,930
+ tax & lic
12KM
Sting-Grey
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 75th Anniversary
$45,000
+ tax & lic
69,499KM
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara w/Navigation, Command Start. Heated Seats, 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara w/Navigation, Command Start. Heated Seats, 4x4
$33,998
+ tax & lic
130,409KM
Grey
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Wheel, Naviagtion for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Wheel, Naviagtion
$53,400
+ tax & lic
24,684KM
FIRECRACKER RED
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$58,930
+ tax & lic
6KM
Snazzberry Pearl
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Remote Start, Removeable Hard Top,Navigation, for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Remote Start, Removeable Hard Top,Navigation,
$47,400
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Black
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport w/Mfg Warranty, 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport w/Mfg Warranty, 4x4
$49,333
+ tax & lic
22,043KM
Red
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport - Golden Eagle 4X4, Freedom Top, Trailering Pkg for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport - Golden Eagle 4X4, Freedom Top, Trailering Pkg
$40,400
+ tax & lic
25,623KM
RHINO
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$40,000
+ tax & lic
120,504KM
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara w/4WD Leather for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara w/4WD Leather
$36,300
+ tax & lic
98,734KM
Black
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara w/4WD, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara w/4WD, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Cruise Control
$36,500
+ tax & lic
90,525KM
Bright White Clearcoat
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT
$44,998
+ tax & lic
43,177KM
Black
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
$32,467
+ tax & lic
108,330KM
Brown
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Accident Free w/4x4, Command Start, Leather, Navigation
$30,500
+ tax & lic
154,301KM
Hydro Blue Pearl
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport
$35,000
+ tax & lic
24,806KM
Bright White Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon-4WD,Hybrid,Remote Start,Htd.Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon-4WD,Hybrid,Remote Start,Htd.Seats
$68,010
+ tax & lic
280KM
Sting-Grey
Dodge City Auto

Saskatoon, SK

New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$70,115
+ tax & lic
1,025KM
Sting-Gray Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT
$32,000
+ tax & lic
88,943KM
Firecracker Red Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara w/4x4, Navigation, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara w/4x4, Navigation, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning
$45,900
+ tax & lic
66,503KM
White
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4X4, FOG LIGHTS, REMOVABLE HARD TOP, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, V6 for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4X4, FOG LIGHTS, REMOVABLE HARD TOP, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, V6
$CALL
+ tax & lic
135,292KM
Green
Village Auto Sales

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4, V6, TOUCH SCREEN, FOG LIGHTS, 6 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR TOW HOOKS for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4, V6, TOUCH SCREEN, FOG LIGHTS, 6 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR TOW HOOKS
$CALL
+ tax & lic
147,065KM
Grey
Village Auto Sales

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara
$CALL
+ tax & lic
91,453KM
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Warman, SK

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT
Sale
$18,995
+ tax & lic
170,935KM
Black
306 Deal Auto Sales

Warman, SK

