New and Used Jeep Wrangler for Sale in Saskatoon, SK

Menu
Buy A Vehicle
Browse by Body Style
Convertible
Coupe
Hatchback
Minivan / Van
Sedan
SUV / Crossover
Pickup Truck
Wagon
Wheelchair Accessible
Motorcycle
Commercial
Browse by Make
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ducati
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Forest River
GMC
Harley-Davidson
Honda
Hyundai
Infiniti
International
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
MINI
Maserati
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Pontiac
Porsche
RAM
Rolls-Royce
Scion
Smart
Subaru
Suzuki
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Find A Dealer
Get Insurance
Get Financing
Account
Watchlist
Settings
Sign In
Filter Results
Sale Type
New
Used
Buy From Home
NEW
Only show Buy From Home
Keyword Search
Saskatoon, SK (100 km)
Within
25
50
100
250
500
KM
Category
All Categories
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial
Motorcycle
RV
Boat
Trailer
Snowmobile
Equipment
Off-road
Heavy Equipment
Make & Model
All Makes
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ducati
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Forest River
GMC
Genesis
Harley-Davidson
Honda
Hyundai
Infiniti
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
MINI
Maserati
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Pontiac
Porsche
RAM
Rolls-Royce
Scion
Smart
Subaru
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Yamaha
"
-
124
4WINNS
AB
AC RECHARGE
ADVENTURE
AM General
ARCTIC
ARCTIC CAT
AVALON
American H
Ammann
Aprilia
Ariens
Artisan
B V Nose
BOMAG
BOSS
BlackWater
Boat
Bobcat
Bobcat MT55
Buell
CAMEO
Can-Am
CANADA TRAILERS
CARGO MATE
CARVER 28'
CASE
CATERPILLAR
CFMOTO
CHEROKEE
COACHMAN
CRUIS
CRUISER RV
Cadorette
Cael
Cedar Creek by Forest River
Celebrity
Coachmen
Connect
Continental
Crossroads
Crossroads RV
Cubex
Custom
DIAMOND T
DORAL
DORSEY
DURA HAUL
Daewoo
Daihatsu
Datsun
Doral Boats
Dutchmen
E ALUMINUM
E-SCOOTER
E-Z Hauler Aluminum
ESCAPE
Equgem
FORDF
FORESTRIVE
FOUR WINDS
FOURWINNS
Federal Motors
Fisker
Flagstaff
Fleetwood
Freightliner
GLENDALE
GRAND DESIGN
GREY WOLF
GROVE
Geo Pro
Georgie Boy
Gulf Breeze
Gulf Stream
Gulfstream
HARLEY DAVIDS
HAULIN TRAILER
HENDERSON
HIGHLAND
HILLMAN
Harley Davidson
Heartland
Heartland RV
Highland Ridge RV
Hino
Hullmaster
Hummer
Indian
Ingersoll Rand
International
Ironhorse
Isuzu
Itasca
JAY FLIGHT SLX
JAYCO TRAILER
JCB
JLG
Jayco
John Deere
Johnston
KTM
KUBOTA
KZ
Kawasaki
Kenworth
Keystone
Keystone RV
Kingsport
Kodiak
Komatsu
LAKE
LUFKIN
Larson
Legend
Lowe Boats
MANAC
MCI
MERCEDES BENZ
MG
MGS
MULTIQUIP
Manitou Pontoon
Marlon
McLaren
Mercedes-B
Mercury
Metal Valley Manufacturing
Mirage
Mobility Ventures
Monaco
Monterey
N&N Remorques Trailers
NEW FLYER
NEW HOLLAND
NIREEKA
NIU
NORBERT TRAILER
Nautique
Navistar
Newmar
Nexus
No Make
OASIS
OPEN RANGE
Oldsmobile
Other
PACIFIC COACHWORKS
PETERBILT
PIERCE
Palm Beach Pontoons
Palomino
Plymouth
Polaris
Precision
Prime Time
Princecraft
Prolite
Puma
RUSH
Rainbow
Range Rover
Regal
Renegade
Rewaco
Rockwood
Rolls Royce
Royal Cargo
SALEM
SHASTA
SIERRA
SIMPSON
SOUTHLAND
SPORTSMEN CLASSIC
SPORTSMEN LE
SPORTSMEN SE
SPORTSTER
SUN LITE
SWS
Saab
Salem FSX by Forest River
Salem Hemisphere by Forest River
Saturn
Sea-Doo
Sea Ray
Setra
Ski-Doo
Skyline
Sonic
South Bay
Sportsmen
StarCraft
Sterling
Stirling
Stronghaul
Studebaker
Sun Tracker
Sunset Park RV
Superformance
Suzuki
T ALUMINUM
T STEEL
TAHOE
TEREX
TIMBERWOLF
TORO
TRAIL KING
TRAILER
TRAILTECH
TT ALUMINUM
TT STEEL
Take 3
Thor
Thor Motor Coach
Tiffin
Timpte
Travelaire
Triumph
UNITED
UNITED EXPRESS LINE INC
UTILITY
Utilimaster
Venture RV
Vibe by Forest River
Victory
WABASH
WEEKEND WARRIOR
WILDWOOD FSX SERIES
WOLF PUP
Wacker Neuson
Wildwood
Willys
Wilson
Winnebago
X-PRESS
Yamaha ATV
sugar sand
All Models
475
CJ-7
Cherokee
Commander
Compass
Gladiator
Grand Cherokee
Grand Wagoneer
Liberty
Patriot
Renegade
TJ
WRANGLER 4WD
WRANGLER UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD
WRANGLER X
Wrangler
Details
Year
Min
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1959
1958
1957
1955
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1947
1946
1941
1940
1939
1937
1936
1935
1931
1929
1928
→
Max
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1959
1958
1957
1955
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1947
1946
1941
1940
1939
1937
1936
1935
1931
1929
1928
Price
Min
$1,000
$2,000
$3,000
$4,000
$5,000
$6,000
$7,000
$8,000
$9,000
$10,000
$11,000
$12,000
$13,000
$14,000
$15,000
$16,000
$17,000
$18,000
$19,000
$20,000
$21,000
$22,000
$23,000
$24,000
$25,000
$27,500
$30,000
$32,500
$35,000
$40,000
$45,000
$50,000
$55,000
$60,000
$65,000
$70,000
No Limit
→
Max
$1,000
$2,000
$3,000
$4,000
$5,000
$6,000
$7,000
$8,000
$9,000
$10,000
$11,000
$12,000
$13,000
$14,000
$15,000
$16,000
$17,000
$18,000
$19,000
$20,000
$21,000
$22,000
$23,000
$24,000
$25,000
$27,500
$30,000
$32,500
$35,000
$40,000
$45,000
$50,000
$55,000
$60,000
$65,000
$70,000
No Limit
Mileage
Min
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
120,000
130,000
140,000
150,000
160,000
170,000
180,000
190,000
200,000
210,000
220,000
230,000
240,000
250,000
→
Max
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
120,000
130,000
140,000
150,000
160,000
170,000
180,000
190,000
200,000
210,000
220,000
230,000
240,000
250,000
Engine & Drive
Any
Automatic
Manual
Any
Front
Rear
Four
All
wheel drive
Only show vehicles with prices
Only show cars with photos
Reset
Apply
New and Used Jeep Wrangler
for Sale
in Saskatoon, SK
Showing
1-31 of 31
Sort By
Price: Lowest
Price: Highest
Year: Newest
Year: Oldest
Odometer: Lowest
Odometer: Highest
Organization ID: asc
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport - 4x4, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Hitch,
$23,400
+ tax & lic
2
2
5
,
9
1
2
K
M
Black
Saskatoon Motor Products
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara- 4WD, Accident Free, Bluetooth
$17,800
+ tax & lic
2
7
3
,
5
6
1
K
M
True Blue Pearl
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
$56,800
+ tax & lic
2
9
,
2
7
7
K
M
Billet Metallic
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$58,535
+ tax & lic
2
4
K
M
Sarge Green
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
$47,000
+ tax & lic
1
2
K
M
Black
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
$51,485
+ tax & lic
1
2
K
M
Gecko Pearl
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$57,660
+ tax & lic
C
A
L
L
Sting-Gray Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - 4x4, Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation,
$36,400
+ tax & lic
1
0
3
,
5
7
9
K
M
Bright White Clearcoat
Saskatoon Motor Products
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$58,930
+ tax & lic
1
2
K
M
Sting-Grey
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited 75th Anniversary
$45,000
+ tax & lic
6
9
,
4
9
9
K
M
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara w/Navigation, Command Start. Heated Seats, 4x4
$33,998
+ tax & lic
1
3
0
,
4
0
9
K
M
Grey
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Wheel, Naviagtion
$53,400
+ tax & lic
2
4
,
6
8
4
K
M
FIRECRACKER RED
Saskatoon Motor Products
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$58,930
+ tax & lic
6
K
M
Snazzberry Pearl
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara 4X4, Remote Start, Removeable Hard Top,Navigation,
$47,400
+ tax & lic
6
7
,
0
0
0
K
M
Black
Saskatoon Motor Products
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport w/Mfg Warranty, 4x4
$49,333
+ tax & lic
2
2
,
0
4
3
K
M
Red
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sport - Golden Eagle 4X4, Freedom Top, Trailering Pkg
$40,400
+ tax & lic
2
5
,
6
2
3
K
M
RHINO
Saskatoon Motor Products
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$40,000
+ tax & lic
1
2
0
,
5
0
4
K
M
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara w/4WD Leather
$36,300
+ tax & lic
9
8
,
7
3
4
K
M
Black
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara w/4WD, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Cruise Control
$36,500
+ tax & lic
9
0
,
5
2
5
K
M
Bright White Clearcoat
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
$44,998
+ tax & lic
4
3
,
1
7
7
K
M
Black
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
$32,467
+ tax & lic
1
0
8
,
3
3
0
K
M
Brown
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Accident Free w/4x4, Command Start, Leather, Navigation
$30,500
+ tax & lic
1
5
4
,
3
0
1
K
M
Hydro Blue Pearl
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sport
$35,000
+ tax & lic
2
4
,
8
0
6
K
M
Bright White Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Unlimited Rubicon-4WD,Hybrid,Remote Start,Htd.Seats
$68,010
+ tax & lic
2
8
0
K
M
Sting-Grey
Dodge City Auto
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$70,115
+ tax & lic
1
,
0
2
5
K
M
Sting-Gray Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
$32,000
+ tax & lic
8
8
,
9
4
3
K
M
Firecracker Red Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara w/4x4, Navigation, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning
$45,900
+ tax & lic
6
6
,
5
0
3
K
M
White
O'Brians Automotive
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4X4, FOG LIGHTS, REMOVABLE HARD TOP, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, V6
$CALL
+ tax & lic
1
3
5
,
2
9
2
K
M
Green
Village Auto Sales
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4, V6, TOUCH SCREEN, FOG LIGHTS, 6 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR TOW HOOKS
$CALL
+ tax & lic
1
4
7
,
0
6
5
K
M
Grey
Village Auto Sales
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
$CALL
+ tax & lic
9
1
,
4
5
3
K
M
Black Clearcoat
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Saskatoon, SK
Buy From Home Options
2012 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Sale
$18,995
+ tax & lic
1
7
0
,
9
3
5
K
M
Black
306 Deal Auto Sales
Warman, SK
Buy From Home Options