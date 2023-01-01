$37,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2019 GMC Acadia
2019 GMC Acadia
SLT
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
80,864KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10366848
- Stock #: 23194A
- VIN: 1GKKNWLS4KZ187594
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 80,864 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Parking A...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0