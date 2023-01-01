$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
56,241KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10465068
- Stock #: 23184A
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS0KZ153867
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 56,241 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), ABS, Blind Spot Monitor, All Wheel Drive, A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, ...
