2022 GMC Sierra 1500

87,215 KM

Details Features

$71,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLT

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$71,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,215KM
Used
VIN 1GTU9DET3NZ209866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 87,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

DARK SKY METALLIC, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (TQ5) IntelliBeam (KSG) Adaptive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

