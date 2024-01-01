$71,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLT
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLT
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$71,998
+ taxes & licensing
87,215KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9DET3NZ209866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 87,215 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
DARK SKY METALLIC, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (TQ5) IntelliBeam (KSG) Adaptive...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLT 87,215 KM $71,998 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn 51,617 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 29,859 KM $56,990 + tax & lic
Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
Call Dealer
1-800-667-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$71,998
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2022 GMC Sierra 1500