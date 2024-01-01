$45,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
34,269KM
Used
VIN 5XYRKDLF0NG080930
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 34,269 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, Traction Control, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, A/C, Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Panoramic R...
