2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

252,698 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

LT CREW 4X4 LOADED PRICED TO SELL!

LT CREW 4X4 LOADED PRICED TO SELL!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

252,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9800812
  • Stock #: 23T064
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2FG424187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T064
  • Mileage 252,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEV SILVERADO 1500 LT, 4X4, 5.3 L V8, AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ONSTAR, TRIP COMPUTER, 40/20/40 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT W/ FOLDING ARMREST, FOLDING REAR SEAT, SPRAY-IN BOX LINER, KEYLESS ENTRY, TONNEAU COVER, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4X4, STEP BARS, ALLOY WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE! GOOD SOLID TRUCK, PRICED TO SELL AT ONLY $17,995. TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 3GCUKREC2FG424187

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Box Liner
Tonneau Cover
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
On-Glass Antenna
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

