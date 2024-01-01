Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

118,075 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

118,075KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCS0FW790499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T079
  • Mileage 118,075 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

2015 Jeep Cherokee