2016 Ford Explorer
Platinum
2016 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,846KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8HT8GGA58657
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12629B
- Mileage 151,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Audio Package!
Compare at $29391 - Our Price is just $28535!
Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make the 2016 Explorer a great choice. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 151,846 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim is the top of the line for the Explorer and it shows in every detail. The EcoBoost V6 delivers ample power to the intelligent four-wheel drive system while the quilted leather seats transport you in comfort. The exterior is adorned with tasteful chrome trim, 20-inch premium wheels, a satin chrome roof rack, and twin chrome exhaust tips. On the inside, you're treated to SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium sound, a dual-panel moonroof, active park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT8GGA58657.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Face -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Blind Spot Assist
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Audio Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2016 Ford Explorer