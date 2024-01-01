Menu
Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch!

Compare at $53880 - Our Price is just $21995!

Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 209,000 kms. Its red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500s trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps.

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

209,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT8HS667590

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12761A
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Heated Seats

Trailer Hitch

Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Fog Lamps

Luxury Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 RAM 1500