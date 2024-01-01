$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GT8HS667590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12761A
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch!
Compare at $53880 - Our Price is just $21995!
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 209,000 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT8HS667590.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Luxury Group
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
