Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Whether youre on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 183,550 kms. Its pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 2500s trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FL2HG648475 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FL2HG648475</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2017 RAM 2500

183,550 KM

Details Description Features

$84,805

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$84,805

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,550KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5FL2HG648475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 183,550 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FL2HG648475.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 120,000 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn for sale in Swift Current, SK
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn 130,427 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$84,805

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500