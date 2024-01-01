Menu
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear Park Assist!</b><br> <br> Whether youre on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2017 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,119 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL4HG715310 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL4HG715310</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2017 RAM 3500

129,119 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,119KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRNL4HG715310

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12762A
  • Mileage 129,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation

Safety

Rear Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2017 RAM 3500