2018 HONDA HR-V LX, AWD, 1.8 L 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, HEATED BUCKET SEATS, CONSOLE, ECONOMY MODE, CLIMATE CONTROL AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/STREAMING SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, TRIP COMPUTER, REAR CAMERA, SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY 17" WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE! BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, PRICED TO SELL AT ONLY $19,995. TRADES WELCOME, LOW-RATE ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 3CZRU6H37JM101672

2018 Honda HR-V

159,747 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda HR-V

AWD Loaded, Beautiful Condition, Priced to Sell!

2018 Honda HR-V

AWD Loaded, Beautiful Condition, Priced to Sell!

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,747KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H37JM101672

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T048
  • Mileage 159,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Honda HR-V