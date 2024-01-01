$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V
AWD Loaded, Beautiful Condition, Priced to Sell!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T048
- Mileage 159,747 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HONDA HR-V LX, AWD, 1.8 L 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, HEATED BUCKET SEATS, CONSOLE, ECONOMY MODE, CLIMATE CONTROL AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/STREAMING SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, TRIP COMPUTER, REAR CAMERA, SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY 17" WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE! BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, PRICED TO SELL AT ONLY $19,995. TRADES WELCOME, LOW-RATE ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 3CZRU6H37JM101672
Vehicle Features
Gauvin Motors Ltd
