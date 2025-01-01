$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Pkg 7 Psgr Affordable & Efficient Van
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,395KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR585695
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,395 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Stow 'N Go
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
