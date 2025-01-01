Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,395 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Pkg 7 Psgr Affordable & Efficient Van

12972589

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Pkg 7 Psgr Affordable & Efficient Van

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,395KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR585695

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,395 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan