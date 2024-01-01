$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto - Sunroof
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto - Sunroof
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,556KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV2F97KA800664
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3911A
- Mileage 81,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
With bold styling and a dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 81,556 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring 2.0 Auto. This premium Accord with an upgraded motor is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
2019 Honda Accord