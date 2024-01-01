Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> With bold styling and a dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether its a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 81,556 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Accord Sedans trim level is Touring 2.0 Auto. This premium Accord with an upgraded motor is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community. <br><br>Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:<br><ul><li>*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage</li><li>**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance</li><li>***Key Fob & Remote Replacement</li><li>****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car</li><li>*****Nitrogen Filled Tires</li></ul><br>Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2019 Honda Accord

81,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto - Sunroof

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,556KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV2F97KA800664

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3911A
  • Mileage 81,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!

With bold styling and a dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 81,556 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring 2.0 Auto. This premium Accord with an upgraded motor is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats for sale in Swift Current, SK
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats 42,688 KM $53,277 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Swift Current, SK
2007 Toyota Camry LE 170,440 KM $9,777 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 96,016 KM $26,551 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord