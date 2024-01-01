Menu
134,847KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3PL5KG528479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12846A
  • Mileage 134,847 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Towing Technology Group, Clearance Lamps!

This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 134,847 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 3500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Towing Technology Group, Clearance Lamps, Limited Leather Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3PL5KG528479.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Clearance Lamps

Additional Features

LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Towing Technology Group
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel

2019 RAM 3500