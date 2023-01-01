$32,678+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury - Leather Seats
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$32,678
+ taxes & licensing
197,813KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8R3DHE5LU028858
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3731A
- Mileage 197,813 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound!
Compare at $33658 - Our Price is just $32678!
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by a jaw dropping low price, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 197,813 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Luxury. This Palisade Luxury lives up to its name with leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, 10.25 inch touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, dual Bluetooth connection, Surround View monitor, and BlueLink telematics. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, sunroof, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, remote start, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, heated power side mirrors, auto-leveling rear suspension, and twin exhaust outlets. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $33658 - Our Price is just $32678!
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by a jaw dropping low price, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 197,813 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Luxury. This Palisade Luxury lives up to its name with leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, 10.25 inch touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, dual Bluetooth connection, Surround View monitor, and BlueLink telematics. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, sunroof, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, remote start, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, heated power side mirrors, auto-leveling rear suspension, and twin exhaust outlets. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Sound
Intercom
Driver Assistance
Huge Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Nissan
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury - Leather Seats 197,813 KM $32,678 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation 101,486 KM $32,677 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 182,113 KM $35,487 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
Call Dealer
306-778-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,678
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2020 Hyundai PALISADE