$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland, You Wont Find a Nicer One For Less!
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland, You Wont Find a Nicer One For Less!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26T0
- Mileage 120,751 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland at Gauvin Motors Ltd, Swift Current!**
Experience the perfect blend of power and practicality with this stunning **2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland**.
**Key Features:**
- **Powerful Performance:** 3.6 L Pentastar engine boasting 285 hp
- **Smooth Driving:** Eight-speed automatic transmission for effortless handling
- **Fully Equipped:**
- Fog lights for enhanced visibility
- Passive keyless entry and remote start for convenience
- Advanced navigation system to guide your adventures
- Freedom Top 3-piece modular hardtop for versatile open-air driving
- **Entertainment & Connectivity:**
- Premium AM/FM/XM/MP3 sound system with Uconnect Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
- **Safety & Assistance:**
- Rear park assist system, blindspot monitoring, and rear cross path detection
- Traction control for all-terrain confidence
- **Comfort Features:**
- 8.4-inch color touchscreen for easy access to controls
- Power heated exterior mirrors, front heated bucket seats, and heated steering wheel
- **Stylish Design:** Premium 18-inch alloy wheels and a sleek bright white exterior with black interior
- **Additional Perks:** Sliding rear window and tow package for added versatility
This **premium condition** Gladiator comes with **3M protection** for added durability and is now **sale priced at only $33,995**!
**Trade-ins are welcome, and low-rate, on-the-spot financing is available!** Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line Jeep!
**Contact Gauvin Motors Ltd today to schedule your test drive!**
Your adventure awaits! DL # 305995
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
Gauvin Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-813-0604