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**For Sale: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland at Gauvin Motors Ltd, Swift Current!** Experience the perfect blend of power and practicality with this stunning **2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland**. **Key Features:** - **Powerful Performance:** 3.6 L Pentastar engine boasting 285 hp - **Smooth Driving:** Eight-speed automatic transmission for effortless handling - **Fully Equipped:** - Fog lights for enhanced visibility - Passive keyless entry and remote start for convenience - Advanced navigation system to guide your adventures - Freedom Top 3-piece modular hardtop for versatile open-air driving - **Entertainment & Connectivity:** - Premium AM/FM/XM/MP3 sound system with Uconnect Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration - **Safety & Assistance:** - Rear park assist system, blindspot monitoring, and rear cross path detection - Traction control for all-terrain confidence - **Comfort Features:** - 8.4-inch color touchscreen for easy access to controls - Power heated exterior mirrors, front heated bucket seats, and heated steering wheel - **Stylish Design:** Premium 18-inch alloy wheels and a sleek bright white exterior with black interior - **Additional Perks:** Sliding rear window and tow package for added versatility This **premium condition** Gladiator comes with **3M protection** for added durability and is now **sale priced at only $33,995**! **Trade-ins are welcome, and low-rate, on-the-spot financing is available!** Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line Jeep! **Contact Gauvin Motors Ltd today to schedule your test drive!** Your adventure awaits! DL # 305995

2020 Jeep Gladiator

120,751 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland, You Wont Find a Nicer One For Less!

Watch This Vehicle
14124436

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland, You Wont Find a Nicer One For Less!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,751KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG5LL171889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26T0
  • Mileage 120,751 KM

Vehicle Description

**For Sale: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland at Gauvin Motors Ltd, Swift Current!**

Experience the perfect blend of power and practicality with this stunning **2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland**.

**Key Features:**
- **Powerful Performance:** 3.6 L Pentastar engine boasting 285 hp
- **Smooth Driving:** Eight-speed automatic transmission for effortless handling
- **Fully Equipped:**
- Fog lights for enhanced visibility
- Passive keyless entry and remote start for convenience
- Advanced navigation system to guide your adventures
- Freedom Top 3-piece modular hardtop for versatile open-air driving
- **Entertainment & Connectivity:**
- Premium AM/FM/XM/MP3 sound system with Uconnect Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
- **Safety & Assistance:**
- Rear park assist system, blindspot monitoring, and rear cross path detection
- Traction control for all-terrain confidence
- **Comfort Features:**
- 8.4-inch color touchscreen for easy access to controls
- Power heated exterior mirrors, front heated bucket seats, and heated steering wheel
- **Stylish Design:** Premium 18-inch alloy wheels and a sleek bright white exterior with black interior
- **Additional Perks:** Sliding rear window and tow package for added versatility

This **premium condition** Gladiator comes with **3M protection** for added durability and is now **sale priced at only $33,995**!

**Trade-ins are welcome, and low-rate, on-the-spot financing is available!** Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line Jeep!

**Contact Gauvin Motors Ltd today to schedule your test drive!**

Your adventure awaits! DL # 305995

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box Liner
Off-Road Tires
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2020 Jeep Gladiator