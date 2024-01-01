Menu
2021 Ram 1500 Classic - Swift Current, SK

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

91,000 KM

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

91,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT1MG708778

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12680A
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!

This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. MudflapsThis Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT1MG708778.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

REAR CAMERA

SiriusXM

