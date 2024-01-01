$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,210KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3DL2NG277977
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11903A
- Mileage 35,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights!
Compare at $76734 - Our Price is just $74499!
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 35,210 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM, Keyless Go with push button start, cruise control, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, a handy rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL2NG277977.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Cargo Box Lights
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
