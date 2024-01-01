$60,687+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$60,687
+ taxes & licensing
22,586KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJCT6PC578525
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3912A
- Mileage 22,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $62508 - Our Price is just $60687!
This Dodge Durango is more than a family SUV with its impressive performance and features. This 2023 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2023 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 22,586 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. This Durango R/T delivers incredible performance thanks to an upgraded powertrain and performance suspension, and also comes with an express open/close sunroof, a power operated liftgate for rear cargo access, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats with lumbar support and memory function, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, and upgraded tow equipment with hitch and sway control and trailer brake control. The standard features continue with remote engine start, a sport leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 and features inbuilt GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, ParkSense with rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT6PC578525.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
$60,687
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2023 Dodge Durango