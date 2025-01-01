Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat is fully serviced and ready to hit the road! Loaded with great features such as; heated and ventilated seats</p> <p> & much more! Weyburn Dodge is proudly locally owned and operated by Jeff Tosczak & James Bell! Contact our sales team or come on down to make this unit yours! </p> <a href=http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/Ford-F150-2016-id11716790.html>http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/Ford-F150-2016-id11716790.html</a>

2016 Ford F-150

217,604 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12095128

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,604KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG8GKF00454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 217,604 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat is fully serviced and ready to hit the road! Loaded with great features such as; heated and ventilated seats


& much more!

Weyburn Dodge is proudly locally owned and operated by Jeff Tosczak & James Bell! Contact our sales team or come on down to make this unit yours!


http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/Ford-F150-2016-id11716790.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push-Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Passive Entry System
a 2-tone leather trimmed interior
touchscreen with bluetooth
power adjustable pedals & seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weyburn Dodge

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Weyburn, SK
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 217,604 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Weyburn, SK
2018 RAM 1500 ST 175,448 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline for sale in Weyburn, SK
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 76,375 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weyburn Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150