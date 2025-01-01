Menu
<p> & more. Weyburn Dodge is proudly locally owned and operated by Jeff Tosczak and James Bell. Contact our sales team or stop on down to make this unit yours! </p> <a href=http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/RAM-1500-2018-id11706937.html>http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/RAM-1500-2018-id11706937.html</a>

2018 RAM 1500

175,448 KM

Details Description Features

12095101

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Used
175,448KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST2JS101678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,448 KM

Vehicle Description

& more.

Weyburn Dodge is proudly locally owned and operated by Jeff Tosczak and James Bell. Contact our sales team or stop on down to make this unit yours!


http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/RAM-1500-2018-id11706937.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tonneau Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features

4x4
SiriusXM Capability
This 2018 RAM 1500 ST delivers everything you need
and nothing you don't! Fully serviced and ready to hit the road
going home with great features such as; a 5.7L HEMI V8 powerplant
front bench seat with a 6 passenger capacity

