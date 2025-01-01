$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,448KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST2JS101678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 175,448 KM
Vehicle Description
& more.
Weyburn Dodge is proudly locally owned and operated by Jeff Tosczak and James Bell. Contact our sales team or stop on down to make this unit yours!
http://www.weyburndodge.ca/used/RAM-1500-2018-id11706937.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tonneau Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
4x4
SiriusXM Capability
This 2018 RAM 1500 ST delivers everything you need
and nothing you don't! Fully serviced and ready to hit the road
going home with great features such as; a 5.7L HEMI V8 powerplant
front bench seat with a 6 passenger capacity
