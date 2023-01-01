Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

114,617 KM

Details Description

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline w/ Nav, 360 Cam, New Tires

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline w/ Nav, 360 Cam, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

114,617KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9553306
  Stock #: V-69851
  VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM021256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,617 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, AWD, Adaptive Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Area View 360, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Assist, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry. White 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sport Utility Highline 4Motion AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguan's ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

