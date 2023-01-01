2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$30,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 6 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9553306

9553306 Stock #: V-69851

V-69851 VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM021256

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 114,617 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.