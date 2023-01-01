$30,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline w/ Nav, 360 Cam, New Tires
- Listing ID: 9553306
- Stock #: V-69851
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM021256
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,617 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, AWD, Adaptive Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Area View 360, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Assist, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry. White 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sport Utility Highline 4Motion AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguan’s ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
