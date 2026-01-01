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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 46101 <br/>Lot #: 389 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> * 7,000 LB LOAD CAPACITY * * MAX LIFT HEIGHT 167 <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2000 Toyota FBA30 TYPE E

9,647 KM

Details Description

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2000 Toyota FBA30 TYPE E

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14480827

2000 Toyota FBA30 TYPE E

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Used
9,647KM
VIN FBA30-10075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 9,647 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 46101
Lot #: 389
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
* 7,000 LB LOAD CAPACITY * * MAX LIFT HEIGHT 16'7
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-1995

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2000 Toyota FBA30 TYPE E