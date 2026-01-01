Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 20.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33986 <br/>Lot #: 508 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Chevrolet Express

377,190 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle
14087619

2008 Chevrolet Express

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14087619
  2. 14087619
  3. 14087619
  4. 14087619
  5. 14087619
  6. 14087619
  7. 14087619
  8. 14087619
  9. 14087619
  10. 14087619
  11. 14087619
  12. 14087619
  13. 14087619
  14. 14087619
  15. 14087619
  16. 14087619
  17. 14087619
  18. 14087619
  19. 14087619
  20. 14087619
  21. 14087619
  22. 14087619
  23. 14087619
  24. 14087619
  25. 14087619
  26. 14087619
  27. 14087619
  28. 14087619
  29. 14087619
  30. 14087619
  31. 14087619
  32. 14087619
  33. 14087619
  34. 14087619
  35. 14087619
  36. 14087619
  37. 14087619
  38. 14087619
  39. 14087619
  40. 14087619
  41. 14087619
  42. 14087619
  43. 14087619
  44. 14087619
  45. 14087619
  46. 14087619
  47. 14087619
  48. 14087619
  49. 14087619
  50. 14087619
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
377,190KM
VIN 1GCGG25C081210757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 33986
  • Mileage 377,190 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 20.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33986
Lot #: 508
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 167,578 KM $6,000 + GST
Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 293,037 KM $3,000 + GST
Used 2008 Chevrolet Express for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Chevrolet Express 377,190 KM $1,950 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2008 Chevrolet Express