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2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT
2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Used
1,091KM
VIN DD2508525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,091 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36970
Lot #: 384
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
* INCLUDES BORING MACHINE AND TRAILER * 2008 DANDY DIGGER T/A TRAILER - 1D9T023218C155007 * * TOOLING INCLUDED AS PICTURED * TRAILER CVIP 02/2021 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36970
Lot #: 384
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
* INCLUDES BORING MACHINE AND TRAILER * 2008 DANDY DIGGER T/A TRAILER - 1D9T023218C155007 * * TOOLING INCLUDED AS PICTURED * TRAILER CVIP 02/2021 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT