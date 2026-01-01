Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 36970 <br/>Lot #: 384 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/> * INCLUDES BORING MACHINE AND TRAILER * 2008 DANDY DIGGER T/A TRAILER - 1D9T023218C155007 * * TOOLING INCLUDED AS PICTURED * TRAILER CVIP 02/2021 * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT

1,091 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT

Watch This Vehicle
14157073

2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14157073
  2. 14157073
  3. 14157073
  4. 14157073
  5. 14157073
  6. 14157073
  7. 14157073
  8. 14157073
  9. 14157073
  10. 14157073
  11. 14157073
  12. 14157073
  13. 14157073
  14. 14157073
  15. 14157073
  16. 14157073
  17. 14157073
  18. 14157073
  19. 14157073
  20. 14157073
  21. 14157073
  22. 14157073
  23. 14157073
  24. 14157073
  25. 14157073
  26. 14157073
  27. 14157073
  28. 14157073
  29. 14157073
  30. 14157073
  31. 14157073
  32. 14157073
  33. 14157073
  34. 14157073
  35. 14157073
  36. 14157073
  37. 14157073
  38. 14157073
  39. 14157073
  40. 14157073
  41. 14157073
  42. 14157073
  43. 14157073
  44. 14157073
  45. 14157073
  46. 14157073
  47. 14157073
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
1,091KM
VIN DD2508525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,091 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36970
Lot #: 384
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
* INCLUDES BORING MACHINE AND TRAILER * 2008 DANDY DIGGER T/A TRAILER - 1D9T023218C155007 * * TOOLING INCLUDED AS PICTURED * TRAILER CVIP 02/2021 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 TRACER AIR SERIES ULTRA LITE 215 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 TRACER AIR SERIES ULTRA LITE 215 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 50,067 KM $47,500 + GST
Used 2023 Honda Accord for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Honda Accord 247,611 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT